Road closed near Fintona after serious collision

A SERIOUS road traffic collision has resulted in the closure of the Garvallagh Road near Fintona.
It is understood that the collision happened in the late afternoon and the road is closed in both directions.
The PSNI has advised motorists are being advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey.
The road remains closed at the junction of the Aghafad and Raneese Road.
