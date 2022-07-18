Road resurfacing in Ballygawley due to begin next week

A ROAD resurfacing package on the B34 Dungannon Road, A5 Ballygawley Roundabout and A5 Omagh Road Ballygawley, is due to commence on July 25.

The resurfacing works will start on the Dungannon Road from the Ballygawley Roundabout and continue for approximately 3.4 kilometres ending 300 metres before the Tulnavern junction in the townland of Inishmagh.

Also included in the package of works is the resurfacing of 180 metres on the A5 Omagh Road and Ballygawley Roundabout.

Advertisement

To facilitate the works a number of road closures will be required on the Dungannon Road, and then at a later date on the A5 Omagh Road and Ballygawley Roundabout. Diversion routes will be signposted

This could mean that some traffic disruption will occur during working hours. The Department has advised road users to avoid the area during the works if possible, to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes, which will be clearly signed, on the approaches to the closures. During construction access for local residents and businesses will be facilitated.

The work is due to be completed by Mid-September but is subject to favourable weather conditions. The Department has said they will keep the public informed of any change.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com

Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP MLA Deborah Erskine has welcomed the announcement.

Mrs Erskine said, “I am absolutely delighted that resurfacing works will be beginning soon in the Ballygawley area. In February I secured news that this project was on the list for resurfacing works and I am delighted that work will now progress.

Advertisement

“It has been difficult to get such works secured due to long protracted legal contract disputes.

“Today it’s great news that work is going ahead, as we know the important of work for road safety and connectivity. This area should not be left behind in road improvements and investment. Whilst I recognise such road works will be inconvenient until work is complete, I am sure everyone will agree how resurfacing projects such as this are vital.

“I will keep pushing for other areas in the district.”