Road users urged to be vigilant as strike action begins

A WEEK-LONG strike by Roads Service, Rivers Agency, Forest Service and Environment Agency workers started yesterday.

Staff from all four agencies will take part in the industrial action for seven days. This will include emergency staff who perform maintenance tasks.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has asked road users across the North to be more vigilant over the next week, due to the ‘reduced level of essential services’.

A DfI spokesperson stated, “The strike action by industrial staff who work on the roads network is due to commence today. As a result, there will be a reduced level of the essential services which are routinely delivered by DfI staff on the road network.

“While contingency arrangements are being put in place, this will not replace the full maintenance service and we would therefore ask all road users to be mindful of this and exercise care when making their journeys.”

The striking civil servants say they have been offered a huge real-terms pay cut – at just two per-cent. For many workers, this is as little as £500 over the year.

Alan Perry, GMB regional organiser, said. “These workers deserve a decent wage. But many are pennies above the minimum wage for their vital work.

“The Westminster Government needs to get serious and give them a fair pay offer.”

The GMB workers will be joined on the picket line by members of the Unite Union along with members from other trade union groups.

‘VERY ANGRY’

Unite union representative, Gareth Scott, said that members of the union were ‘very angry’ with they’ve been treated by the DfI and the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs. Mr Scott told the UH, “Our members are very angry about the way they have been treated by their employers. They feel as if the departments are treating them like third-class citizens.

“A two per-cent pay rise is insulting with current rises in inflation. The departments have also stated that they will not increase this pay rise offer. Members feel as if they have no other choice but to take industrial action and strike.”

HISTORIC

Meanwhile, next Wednesday, teachers from all five teaching unions will take part in historic strike action when they take part in all-day pickets for better pay and against cuts to their budget.

St Patrick’s Primary School, Newtownstewart principal, Peter Torney, who is INTO branch secretary, said teachers ‘have had enough of derisory pay offers’.

Mr Torney said, “Teachers salaries have been cut by 20 per-cent over the last decade and cuts to our budgets are becoming unmanageable.

“Teachers aren’t just striking for better wages but to ensure that children will have access to a high standard of education.”