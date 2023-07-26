Roads surface upgrade to cost upwards of £250,000

Reports have emerged this week that a long-overdue road resurfacing project in the Dublin Road Industrial Estate is to begin next month.

The project, which it is claimed will cost in the region of £250,000 and £300,000, will see roads and pathways in the industrial estate resurfaced and repaired after years of being in a state of grave disrepair.

Revealing the latest development this week, West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan also stated that the project will be jointly funded by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) and two of Strabane’s biggest employers, food manufacturer McColgan’s and sportswear manufacturer O’Neill’s. Both businesses are situated on the estate.

Mr McCrossan said, “This development will be of great advantage to all businesses located within the business park who have suffered following decades of stalemate and no progress. For too many years, some of our most successful business have had to invite international clients into Strabane on a dilapidated road which sets completely the wrong impression of our town.

“I am delighted as MLA for West Tyrone that I have managed to find a solution to this challenging problem and for the local businesses located within the Industrial estate and believe this will be of major benefit to them.

“I have been working on getting this industrial estate adopted for ten years, prior to even becoming an MLA when working for Joe Byrne. I am pleased to finally get it over the line and excited to see work begin.”

At the time of going to press, the Department had not responded to the Chronicle’s request for comment.