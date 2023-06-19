Rock village in mourning after mother of eight passes away

A POPULAR mother-of-eight from Rock Village, who the local community raised just under £19,000 for, so that she could spend more time with her beloved family, has sadly passed away.

Linda Owens (née Hoy) passed away peacefully after a short illness last Saturday (June 17).

When Linda was first diagnosed with cancer and became increasingly-ill, a family member set up a GoFundMe page, so that Linda could spend more time with her beloved family, her eight children Stephen, Conor, Daryl, Shea, Kady, Dylan, Olly and Keva, along with husband Stephen.

Advertisement

The original goal was to raise £1,000, but that goal was smashed, with the page raising £18,800.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, Cookstown Sinn Féin councillor, John McNamee, said that the local community was ‘saddened’ to hear about the death of Linda.

“The whole local community is very saddened to hear that Linda has passed away,” Cllr McNamee said. “I may not have known Linda personally, but I have spoken to a few people who did, and they told me that she was a lovely and friendly person.

“I would like to express my condolences and sympathies to Linda’s family and friends at this difficult time. I know she will be truly missed.”

Linda will be deeply missed by her wide family circle.

The family have respectfully asked that Linda’s former home remains strictly private for the duration of the wake.

Linda’s funeral will take place at 1pm tomorrow (Tuesday), in Holy Trinity Church, Cookstown, followed by burial in Forthill Cemetery.