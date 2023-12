An anti-drug and mental health campaign set up in memory of a young Strabane man has already raised over £45,000, just weeks after it was established.

The Rory Carlin Memorial Fund was established as a means tackling addiction and mental health in the local area, both of which contributed to the young footballer’s sudden death on May 7, 2023.

Earlier in the month street collectors stood with buckets across Strabane to help add another few thousand to the already substantial sum, all of which is being donated to the Koram Centre.

Speaking with the Strabane Chronicle after the successful fundraising event, Rory’s father Dominic spoke about how the town has been ‘united’ by Rory’s memory.

“It was great to see all sides of the community coming together on Saturday morning to support the Rory Carlin Memorial Fund,” began Dominic.

“It demonstrated the value people place on the Koram Centre and the work it does in supporting awareness around drugs and mental health.”

Dominic added, “Myself, Karen, Shane and Ryan, as well as the whole Carlin and Casey families, can’t thank the people of Strabane enough for the way they have got behind us. That includes the runners, walkers, football teams, businesses, politicians, priests and all those who donated. The support and generosity you have all shown since the start of this campaign has been greatly appreciated.”

However, while some might now be tempted to sit back and admire their good work, Dominic is determined to keep the ball rolling, with many more fundraising plans already in the pipeline.

“On Saturday, March 16, we will be climbing Mount Errigal and we want all the local GAA and soccer clubs to join us, as well as those in Derry and Donegal, and we have already recruited some local politicians. This is open to everybody. Remember, drug and mental health problems do not discriminate, so we have to fight them together.”

As well as that, along with friends and family, Dominic will be doing the Belfast Marathon later this year.

“That will be the big one, and we want everybody to join us there too. Whether you want to challenge yourself and do the whole thing, form a relay group, or just walk a bit of it, what counts is that people continue to show their support.”