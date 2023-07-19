Row erupts over outdoor concerts

FERMANAGH and Omagh District Council (FODC) has confirmed it is investigating a number of complaints regarding a series of outdoor concerts hosted by a local pub this summer.

Copper Tap owner Mark O’Connor, who organised the ‘Summer Sessions’ events outside his premises, had taken to social media on Sunday to express feelings of frustration after alleging that the gigs had received an “untold amount of council attention”.

“This year’s series of Summer Sessions could very well be the last we see in Omagh,” the statement claimed.

Advertisement

It moved on to question why the venue was coming under such intense scrutiny for an event which had ‘zero public complaints’, also commenting on how the Christmas lights event they held in 2022 potentially “intensified” the issue.

Speaking to the UH yesterday (Wednesday), Mr O’Connor said, “Ultimately, from day one, we were attracting negative attention from the council.

“They have said they are investigating complaints but we don’t know what they are – the council have provided no clarity in this area.”

He added, “We can’t fix the issues if they won’t tell us what they are.”

Mr O’Connor then confirmed that the business would have no choice but to reduce the events next year.

“We have been fortunate to have good public support, but it’s just disappointing. We have no security going forward.”

Responding to the initial statement posted on social media, an FODC spokesperson said, “The council is currently investigating a number of complaints regarding the Copper Tap ‘Summer Sessions’. We are therefore unable to provide further detailed comment in relation to these particular events or the business in question.

Advertisement

“The council is aware of a social media post which appears to have been posted by the operator of the business.

“The council has a formal complaints procedure which is available for any member of the public, including any business owner, who wishes to make a complaint against the council.

“The council works with all businesses in the district to ensure the health, safety and wellbeing of customers, employees and local residents.

“We also have requirements and arrangements in place for businesses and others who wish to host public events in the district.

“These requirements are applied consistently and also include those events where the council are directly involved in delivering events,” the spokesperson added.