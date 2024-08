A ROYAL Mail investigation is underway over post being delivered to wrong addresses in Strabane.

The company has confirmed that it has launched an inquiry after items were ‘misdelivered’ to homes.

There is no evidence to suggest the misdelivery was deliberate, however a worker has been let go following the discovery.

“The individual was an agency worker whose contract with Royal Mail has now been terminated,” said a spokesperson.

The unusual situation came to light after the local sorting office received a number of queries from members of the public about letters and parcels not arriving on time.

“Our investigation indicates that mail was delivered to the wrong addresses rather than disposed of,” the company said.

Royal Mail added that it was aware of one passport being sent to the wrong address. That matter is currently being looked in to but has not been forwarded to the PSNI.

“As it is an issue of misdelivery rather than theft, we are handling this internally,” said the postal giant.

In light of the situation, local postal workers have been instructed to speak to residents when out on their rounds if they suspect a householder may be waiting on important documents.

And residents are being urged to contact the local delivery office if they are expecting time-sensitive letters such as medical appointments and car tax reminders.

“We have asked our posties to check with residents if they are waiting on any important documents. They can also visit their local delivery office to raise any concerns.”

Local Independent councillor, and former postman, Raymond Barr said that, while he was not aware of any one particular instance of misdelivery of mail, he was aware of issues in the Strabane area over the past few years which have led to hospital appointments and interview arrangements being missed.

stress

But rather than being the fault of hardworking postmen and women, he said Royal Mail’s senior management was to blame for the stress being imposed on its workforce.

Cllr Barr said, “As an ex-postman with years of experience I have no doubt Royal Mail management at the highest level is responsible.

“The physical and mental demands being placed on postmen and women are both unreasonable and intolerable. What was once a much sought after job has become totally devalued with staff turnover an issue.

“The emphasis now is on the most profitable element of Royal Mail business, namely parcels. The physical and mental demands on posties to deliver items under strictly monitored time constraints are having an inevitable knock-on effect on quality.

“But most importantly, it is impacting on the health and morale of postal workers.

“I know at least one local ex-postman whose mental health suffered so much from the stress of the job and pressure from superiors that he was forced to take early retirement.

“As far as I am concerned the responsibility for any decline in the quality of service from Royal Mail is a direct result of unfair and unacceptable work practices and unsuitable employment methods purely motivated by profit.”