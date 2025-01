NEW and regular runners will be lacing up their shoes in the coming days ahead of the start of the popular 2025 ‘Run for Enda’ Half Marathon training programme.

The programme begins again next Tuesday, January 7, at Youth Sport Omagh on Killyclogher Road, with the session lasting from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Registration is from 6pm.

Over the past few years, the weekly sessions at Youth Sport Omagh and on local roads have proven very successful.

Hundreds of people are once again expected to participate as the build-up begins to the next Spar Omagh Half Marathon.

This is the tenth year of the programme and founder Peter Dolan said: “We are looking forward to seeing new runners and regular supporters back on the track.

“It is always an enjoyable programme and one which ensures many health and wellbeing benefits.

“The programme is open to everyone of all ages and it is ideal for anyone thinking of completing the Omagh Half Marathon or the Bundoran 10 mile run during the coming months.”

The cost for the 12-week programme is £30.