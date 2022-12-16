Sale of former Castlderg PSNI station raising ‘alarm bells’

A £250,000 deal between the Policing Board and the Derg and District Cultural Association for the purchase of the former Castlederg PSNI station has been described as ‘deeply alarming’.

It is understood that the Policing Board approved the sale to the organisation – which has close links to the Orange Order – at its meeting last week by a solitary vote.

The decision came as Derry City and Strabane councillor, Keith Kerrigan, failed to initially declare a conflict of interest in the issue when it was discussed at a meeting of Derry City ad Strabane’s Environment and Recreation committee last week.

Advertisement

At the council’s full December meeting held yesterday (Wednesday), it approved a motion by independent councillor, Paul Gallagher, to oppose the decision of the Policing Board to dispose of the former PSNI station to an ‘unknown organisation’. The motion also agreed that the council write to the Policing Board, asking them to reverse the decision and to consult with the local authority on the future of the site.

It is understood that the DDCA has earmarked the site of the former police station for what are described as ‘cultural and economic intentions’.

But, local Sinn Fein councillor for the area, Ruairi McHugh, who raised the issue at last week’s council meeting, said the issue of the sale was raising alarm bells for people.

“Even if the Derg and District Cultural Association does have a genuine project for this site in mind, the whole cloak and dagger way in which this sale has been handled creates a suspicion within the community which has been fuelled by the potential involvement of outside bodies including the Orange Order,” he said.

“It remains to be seen what they are going to do with the site, which has previously been earmarked for an identifiable social housing need in the area, and would be the preferable option.”

Apex Housing Association, which provides social housing across the North West had been preparing detailed proposals to buy and develop the area, which has been unused for more than a decade.

But their involvement was put in doubt in the summer, when the PSNI’s Assets and Estates Service was understood to have eliminated the organisation from the bidding process, and did not afford them the necessary time to bring forward their proposals to purchase the site.