Sandholes woman named locally as victim of A29 collision

A WOMAN from Sandholes has been named locally as the victim of a serious crash on the A29 on Boxing Day.

Jennifer Elizabeth Acheson from Tullylagan Road was in one of the two vehicles which collided on the main Dungannon to Cookstown Road at around 3.30pm.

A death notice for her was posted by the funeral directors, Robert Steenson and Son.

Advertisement

Mrs Achison was pre-deceased by her husband, Jennifer, and is survived by her children Terry, James, Tracey, Wayne and Mchael.

Two other people were also killed as a result of the collision.

One of them, Patrick Rogers, was from Cokstown, while the third has not yet been named.