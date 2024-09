A FORMER student at South West College has became the first female student in the North to receive cyber security certification.

Sandra Quinn, from Cookstown, recently completed the OCN NI Level 4 Certificate in Cyber Security at South West College, supported by the Skill-Up Programme.

After seven years as an account manager at Outsource Solutions, and feeling she had gone as far as she could in the role, Sandra received a recommendation for the Cyber Security programme at South West College and quickly enrolled on the 15-week part time programme.

Reflecting upon the opportunity, Sandra said that, as a mature student returning to study, she felt very much at ease on the course and added that she was able to complete the course around her work and family commitments.

She believes the course ‘gave her an edge and helped add benefit to her customers’.

The course also provided a stepping stone for Sandra to undertake a follow-on Cyber Essentials course.

Nicola Quinn, South West College Head of Business and Industry Support, added, “The Skill-Up programme has been designed to provide new training opportunities for those engaged in the workforce in Northern Ireland and courses have been developed in collaboration with employers to meet the needs of local industry emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Sandra’s success on the Cyber Security programme is demonstrates the impact the Skill Up programme can have and why it is vital to reskill and upskill our workforce and we are delighted that through her completion of the training, Sandra has been promoted to the position of Cyber Security Consultant with Outsource Solutions.”

l Further information for anyone seeking to take part on a Skill-Up programme alongside a list of courses is now available on the South West College website.