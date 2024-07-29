School closure sparks primary education shake-up in parish

THE primary education landscape in Dromore parish is set to undergo significant changes following the approval of a controversial proposal to close Tummery Primary School and increase enrolment at St Dympna’s.

This decision by the Education Minister, Paul Givan, has sparked outrage among local residents and school officials, who have criticised the move as poorly planned and detrimental to the community.

Katrina Henderson, chair of the Board of Governors at Tummery PS, expressed her deep disappointment and concern over the decision.

“We are very lucky to have two excellent primary schools in Dromore parish. The CCMS plan to reshape Catholic primary education appears to have been performed in an ad-hoc approach,” she said.

It has also emerged that a major £1.5 million development plan and additional land will be required to ensure that the facilities at St Dympna’s are improved to cater for an enrolment intake resulting from the closure of Tummery PS, which is expected to rise from 29 to 39 annually.

Ms Henderson said that the closure of Tummery PS, coupled with the recent closure of Drumlish PS less than nine months ago, has left the community reeling.

“A total of 1.5 acres of additional land will need to be acquired to facilitate the changes to the accommodation in accordance with handbook requirements. Capital investment in excess of £1.5 million (not including land purchase) is required to accommodate the children of the parish at a time when public spending is critical,” she added.

‘Distressing’

Ms Henderson also criticised the timing of the decision, which was made during the summer months when staff and parents are typically on holiday.

“It is distressing information for staff, parents, and children to receive. Tummery Board of Governors have no answers to provide them at this time but are liaising with CCMS in an effort to gain the information required,” she said.

“We as a Board of Governors remain committed to providing the high standards of education that we have benefited from for generations, and expect Mr Givan to deliver on this following his decision.”

Niall Sludden, former Tyrone GAA player and newly appointed Principal of Tummery PS, faces an uncertain future with the impending closure of the school.

The community has rallied around Tummery PS over the past few years, and the school recently received an award for its Irish language provision. The school has been located on its present site since 1916.

Local Sinn Fein representatives have voiced their support for retaining Tummery PS.

West Tyrone MLA Nicola Brogan described the news of the closure as “devastating” for the local community.

“We will be fighting on behalf of the local community to have this decision reversed. We will be seeking a meeting with both the CCMS and Minister at the earliest opportunity, to challenge this decision and to provide certainty for the local parents, school staff, and school community on how their children will be educated in the parish,” she said.

Sinn Fein Councillor Colette McNulty added that they had been inundated with messages of shock and concern from local parents.

“Tummery PS has been an integral part of the fabric of this rural community for generations. Its enrolment is healthy and sustainable compared to primary schools in so many other rural areas.

“In fact, in April this year, the Minister postponed development proposals to close four other rural schools whose enrolment was on a par with or less than that of Tummery Primary School,” she said.