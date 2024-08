WEST Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan has called for immediate reform of Altnagelvin Hospital’s A&E department after sharing his ‘distressing experiences’ on social media, which highlights severe overcrowding and inadequate conditions that he believes are putting patients and staff at risk.

In his post, Mr McCrossan described witnessing patients, including the elderly and children, enduring long waits in the A&E department. He recounted scenes of individuals sitting on hard seats, floors, and even lying in corridors due to a lack of space. The room, he noted, was poorly ventilated, lacked sanitation facilities, and had only two toilets for all patients.

“The situation keeps getting worse,” Mr McCrossan wrote. “Staff are overworked and overwhelmed. The A&E is clearly understaffed, and some staff are even facing unacceptable abuse. I’ve seen patients in severe pain pleading to be taken home. This is unacceptable.”

The local SDLP man praised the dedication of the doctors, nurses, and healthcare workers who continue to provide care despite the challenging conditions.

“We should be grateful for their expertise and tireless efforts,” he said. “But we cannot ignore the system’s failings that are causing such distress.”

The MLA’s call for reform echoes his long-standing concerns about the state of the A&E service. He criticised the current model, which he believes is leading to chaos by directing all patients, regardless of their condition, to one location. This, Mr McCrossan argues, is exacerbating the suffering of patients and placing undue strain on staff.

Mr McCrossan is advocating for a fully resourced triaging system to ensure patients are directed to the appropriate care and seen by the right professionals promptly.

“The Executive must act now,” he said. “We need a system that prioritises those who are most in need, including those suffering from terminal illness or severe pain.”

The MLA stressed the urgent need for action, warning that many will experience similar distressing situations if changes are not made.

“Our health service is in crisis,” Mr McCrossan concluded. “People should not be suffering in this way.

“The process is deeply distressing for everyone involved.”