SDLP candidate for the West Tyrone Westminster seat, Daniel McCrossan MLA, has said that the people responsible for destroying his election posters in Artigarvan are ‘wasters.’

Speaking this week, the Strabane man said, “Very disappointed that my election posters have been removed and torn in half in Artigarvan.

“In less than a few hours they have been removed and damaged.

“If anyone has seen those involved please get in contact. I represent the people of this area as much as anywhere else in West Tyrone.I have helped and will continue to help local people there. Those responsible are wasters with nothing to offer only hate.”

The West Tyrone MLA added, “Can I thank the people of Artigarvan for their continued support and would encourage anyone who wants an MP who will represent the entire community to vote McCrossan.”

The West Tyrone seat is currently occupied by Sinn Féin’s Orfhlaith Begley with the next election scheduled to take place on July 4.