Search continues for missing woman in Moy

Community Rescue Services and the PSNI are continuing their search for missing woman, Claire Rock, 24 hours after her disappearance in the Moy.

The 46-year-old was last seen around 2pm on Tuesday afternoon in the Square area of the village.

Claire is described as being small in height and when last seen, her hair was worn in a bun and she was carrying a large black bag over her shoulder.

Sean McCarry, regional commander of the Community Rescue Service, said, “We’re continuing to search for a missing person in the Moy area and we are following a number of other lines of enquiry at the same time.

“The police have a very definite plan for the search of which we are following with their instruction.

“Our community search team were deployed last night and we are back out today.

“We cover the lowland areas right across the whole of the North in partnership with the police, looking for high risk missing persons, so our search will continue today in the Moy area.”

Lough Neagh Rescue and Sligo Coastguard helicopter had also been involved in the search on the River Blackwater.

However, both have since been stood down but there is still a significant police presence at the water.

Police officers in the town have also been calling into local businesses in the Moy area to speak to local people who may have any information and have asked homeowners in the Moy area to check their gardens, outbuildings and vehicles to assist in the operation.

Anyone who may have any information on Claire’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the police quoting reference number 1176 of 22/08/23.