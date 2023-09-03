Second arrest made following Castlederg stabbing

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following the stabbing in Castlederg, which left a 28-year-old man in critical condition.
Detectives in Strand Road are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses following a stabbing in the Main Street area of Castlederg on Saturday morning.
Detective Sergeant McLaughlin said: “Police received a report that a 28-year-old man had been stabbed following an altercation outside a licensed premises in the early hours of this morning. A number of suspects left the scene in a white coloured Vauxhall van.
“The victim has suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck, upper left arm, chest and cheek. He remains in a critical condition in hospital.
“A 27-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and other offences, has since been released on police bail to allow for further enquiries into the investigation.
“Meanwhile a second man, aged 28, was arrested on Saturday evening, September 2 on suspicion of a number of offences, including attempted murder.
“He remains in police custody at this time – assisting detectives with their enquiries.
“Anyone who was in the area at the time the stabbing took place or who may have captured dash-cam or mobile phone footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 127 of 02/09/23.”
Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.
