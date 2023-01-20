Secretary of State urged to meet with health unions

A LOCAL member of health union, Unison, has added his voice to calls for the British Secretary of State to engage in talks over pay and conditions.

A group of trade unions, including The Royal College of Nursing, Nipsa, and Unison, have joined to demand that the Secretary of State, Chris Heaton-Harris open negotiations.

The call comes as the unions prepare imminent industrial action over the next few weeks to highlight the situation being faced by health workers.

Andy McKane, chairman of Unison in Omagh and Fermanagh, said Chris Heaton-Harris needs to hear at first hand the ‘severe problems’ being faced by staff at the moment. “Our political leaders aren’t on the wards looking after patients,” he said.

“It is incumbent on the Secretary of State to speak to the people on the ground working in the NHS and delivering the care

“Things have never been as bad as they are at the moment. I am reluctant to use the word ‘crisis’, again, because it can lose its impact. But, the reality is that even here in West Tyrone, where patients who should be treated at the South West Acute Hospital are being moved on a daily basis.”

In a joint statement, the union leaders said, “We, the joint-secretaries of the Health Unions in Northern Ireland, believe that continuing silence from him (Secretary of State) represents a missed opportunity to hear and consider resolutions to this most serious dispute,” they added. “In the absence of an Executive, the Secretary of State holds responsibility to ensure engagement with all parts of civic society in Northern Ireland. He has talked with politicians and business leaders.

“It is essential that engagement also includes Trade Unions.”

The Northern Ireland Office (NIO), however, say the Secretary of State is still holding out hope of local parties ‘getting back to work’ and re-forming an Executive.