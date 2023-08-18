This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

‘Seeing the memorial was a hugely healing experience’

  • 18 August 2023
‘Seeing the memorial was a hugely healing experience’
Alan Lewis - Photopress Belfast 19-8-2018 Stock Today a service of remembrance was held to mark the 30th anniversary of the infamous IRA massacre of eight soldiers in a land mine attack on teir regimental bus. Flashback : the scene of the IRA's infamous Ballygawley Bus Bombing on the main road into Omagh in County Tyrone. Eight soldiers who died in the infamous PIRA Semtex bomb attack in 1August 988 and 19 other soldiers were injured, many seriously.
Thomas MaherBy Thomas Maher - 18 August 2023
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY