It has been 35 years since eight members of the Light Infantry were killed, and a further 28 people injured, in a bus bomb just outside Ballygawley.

The soldiers were travelling from Belfast International Airport back to their base at Omagh after a short time on leave, when a roadside bomb detonated next to them, killing eight and injuring 28.

One of the men on the bus that day was James Leatherbarrow, who had been stationed in Omagh for just over two years at the time of the 1988 blast.

Advertisement

Mr Leatherbarrow said that the events of that day had not shaped how he felt about the North and its people, stating, “I love the place, and the people are outstanding.”

Reflecting on the 35th anniversary, the former soldier said, “Northern Ireland and Omagh have changed so much since I was stationed there. It is amazing to see the improvements.

“I always think about the eight men that lost their lives that day, and those memories will never go away. But I will never blame Northern Ireland. I know the vast majority of people did not believe that it was right that they lost their lives.”

Also on the bus that day was Mike Drew, who said that returning to Ballygawley and the North had been a healing experience.

PTSD

“I suffered quite badly with PTSD after the bombing, but I never realised at the time.

“But going back to Northern Ireland and seeing the memorial was a hugely-healing experience.

Advertisement

“It was emotionally overwhelming, but I am so glad I have been able to go back.

“I have been back four times since the 30th anniversary, and I will continue to visit often.

“This time of year is difficult for me, around August time. I always think about that time, and the boys that died, and what I was doing.

“But returning on Sunday, and seeing the memorial and that the guys have not been forgotten about, is hugely comforting.”