Sentencing deferred in Aidan McAnespie case

Sentencing in the case of a British soldier found guilty of killing Aidan McAnespie nearly 35 years ago has been deferred.
Mr McAnespie, 23, was shot dead by David Holden while he was crossing the border checkpoint at Aughnacloy on his way to a GAA match in February 1988.
In November last, David Holden, 52, was found guilty of manslaughter at the High Court in Belfast.
Sentencing has been served by Mr Justice O’Hara.
He has been taking pleas from both the Public Prosecution Service and defence barristers.
