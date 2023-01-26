Sentencing due in Aidan McAnespie case

A FORMER British soldier who was found guilty of killing Aidan McAnespie will be sentenced tomorrow (Friday).

Mr McAnespie, 23, was shot dead while crossing the border checkpoint at Aughnacloy on his way to a GAA match in February 1988.

In November last, David Holden, 52, was found guilty of manslaughter at the High Court in Belfast.

Mr Justice O’Hara said that Holden had given a ‘completely false account’ of what had happened, and that he had been left in no doubt about Holden’s guilt.

He added it was not disputed that a bullet fired from a multi-purpose machine gun controlled by the soldier had killed Aidan McAnespie.

The sentencing comes as the highly-controversial and widely-opposed Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill returns to the House fo Lords next week for further deliberation.

The bill has been firmly rejected by victims and victims’ rights groups, Amnesty Northern Ireland, political parties and the Irish Government.

It has also prompted serious concerns from the US Congress, the United Nations High Commissioner on Human Rights, and the Council of Europe Commissioner on Human Rights.

The ruling meant that Holden was the first British veteran to be found guilty of an historical offence since the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.

A victim impact statement from the McAnespie family will be considered as part of the sentencing process.

It is expected that members of the family will travel from Tyrone to hear the sentencing.

Following the guilty verdict in November, Aidan’s brother, Sean, became emotional as he spoke of how they had been waiting for 34 years to hear the guilty verdict.

“My mother and father prayed and prayed for this day, and they are not here to see it.

“As a family, we are very relieved and happy,” he said.