A SERIES of fun-filled events to help create a brighter, inclusive future for all will take place across Tyrone to mark this year’s Good Relations Week.

The week-long programme, titled ‘OpportUNITY’ has been organised by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, and it will feature a variety of entertainment to showcase the dynamism, creativity and dedication of groups, communities and individuals to work towards addressing challenges such as sectarism, racism, inequality, health and well-being, poverty and education.

Some of the highlights of Good Relations Week include ‘Stories and Songs from West Tyrone and Fermanagh’, showcasing culture through exploring the songs, poems and prose emanating from the district.

Contributors include: Pat Lunny; Tom Sweeney; Pearce Gallogly; Calvin Davison; Gerarda McCann and Charles Fyffe.

The recording will be available on the Fermanagh Omagh District Council YouTube channel on Monday, September 16 to mark the start of Good Relations Week.

The screening of ‘A Letter to Lia’ and ‘The Breadwinner’ is the offering at the International Cultural Cinema Night Wednesday, September 18 at the Strule Arts Centre.

‘A Letter to Lia’ examines the identity of children growing up in a changing Northern Ireland from the starting point of the filmmaker’s own daughter.

The focus is on a young girl, Lia, born long after the Good Friday Agreement, who questions what does the conflict mean to immigrants who have chosen to live in Northern Ireland the Good Friday. ‘The Breadwinner’ is an animated drama film about a girl living in war-torn Afghanistan under Taliban rule inspired by author and activist Deborah Ellis who recorded the stories of women living in refugee camps.

On Thursday, September 19 in St Columba’s Church Hall, Omagh, there will be an exploration of the celebration of culture and diversity through sacred music. It will see two local singers, Gerarda McCann and Calvin Davison, with Omagh Academy school choir led by Rachel Bingham, and instrumental accompaniment by Strabane Brass Band, take centre stage.

The event will offer something for everyone, and admission is free.

Good Relations Week is coordinated by the Community Relations Council and supported by The Executive Office as part of the Together: Building a United Community Strategy. This year, its theme is: ‘A call to action to create a brighter, inclusive future for all’.

For further information on Good Relations Week activities in the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area please email goodrelations@fermanaghomagh.com