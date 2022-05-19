Serious Omagh assault: Man charged with causing GBH

A 35-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indicatable offence.
The charges are in relation to a serious assault which took place at the Crotty Road area of Omagh on Monday, April 11.
He is due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court tomorrow (Friday, May 20).
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
