THE Strabane fundraising branch of Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI will hold its seventh annual sponsored walk tomorrow (Friday), and everyone is invited to take part.

Just like last year’s successful walk, the route will be setting off from MK’s Bar, Derry Road, at 7pm with registration taking place from 6.30pm.

Mickey Ferry, who is a committee member of the Strabane branch of Leukaemia & Lymphoma NI, said, “The support each year for this walk has been phenomenal.

“It’s also a delight to see new faces showing up and participating each year.

“On the previous walks, we’ve been so fortunate that the weather was kind to us.

“We’re obviously hopeful that the weather will, once again, be in our favour.

“The walk offers a real opportunity for everybody to participate, regardless of fitness level, so please spread the word!

“Encourage friends, family, work colleagues and family pets to join you. By getting involved, you’ll be guaranteed an evening out walking and having a chat and bit of craic with others, and in doing so, you’ll also be raising vital funds which will be used to fund blood cancer research.”

Mickey added that the committee are always on the look-out for new members and volunteers who feel that they can give a bit of time to the local branch.

The main events that the local group organise annually include a street collection, which took place in June, a ‘70s/‘80s fancy dress disco in memory of Strabane man, Aiden McAteer, which took place in April, and the forthcoming sponsored walk.

A number of table quizzes have been organised throughout the year, also, including one being held in Dicey Riley’s in Strabane after the walk tomorrow night.

The walk will cover approximately 5km.

Registration is £10 (adult) and £5 (child – under 5s free) and can be paid on the night or by visiting: www.leukaemiaandlymphomani.org/shop.