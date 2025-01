BAIL has been refused for an Aughnacloy man who was found loitering outside Omagh Hospital, breaching a court order.

Brian McDonagh (52), of Sydney Lane, was remanded following an overnight charge after his arrest on January 18.

McDonagh was charged with breaching his Sexual Offence Prevention Order (SOPO), which prohibits him from visiting hospitals unless for a legitimate reason. He was arrested after a nurse, aware of McDonagh’s SOPO, spotted him loitering in the hospital car park.

When confronted by a hospital porter, McDonagh allegedly claimed he had injured his leg and was brought into the hospital for examination.

Upon being asked for his name, he identified himself as ‘Brian Donaghoe,’ but hospital staff, who recognised him, confirmed his true identity.

Police later arrested McDonagh for breaching his SOPO.

A police detective opposed bail, citing the risk of reoffending and McDonagh’s previous convictions, including an incident at Craigavon Hospital where he received a suspended sentence.

In defence, McDonagh’s lawyer argued that he had not interacted with any patients or visitors, and claimed McDonagh was given a lift to the hospital by two passersby after injuring himself in Omagh town.

District Judge Alanna McSorley refused bail, expressing concerns about the likelihood of reoffending and stating that McDonagh’s hospital visit was not credible. He will return to Omagh Magistrates Court on February 11.