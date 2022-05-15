‘Shania would have been a teenager this week’

A LOCAL woman whose younger sister would have turned 13 this week but for a heartbreaking tragedy which occurred when she became overwhelmed by her mental health, is pleading with everyone – children and adult alike – to seek help before things spiral out of control.

Shania McAshee was only 11 years of age when she slipped away in the Royal Belfast Children’s Hospital after spending a number of days on life support.

The young Killyclogher girl was in the middle of her first year at Drumragh Integrated College when her life came to an abrupt end, leaving an irreparable mark on her family and freinds.

But, her sister, Danielle, is determined that Shania’s cruelly premature loss will make a positive impact in somebody else’s life.

Danielle began, “January 2021 is a time that we will never forget – the day our beautiful bubbly princess Shania was lost.

“This week she would of been a big 13; it’d have been her first year as a beautiful teenager, but instead she was only 11 when the angels guided her to heaven,” said Danielle.

Danielle reflected on the time she spent with her younger sister, ‘11 years of precious memories’.

“She was a bubbly, outgoing girl that would have spoken to anyone and and done anything for anybody.

“She loved dancing and was called the TikTok queen,” smiled Danielle.

“But, unfortunately, her mental health got the better of her, so this is why I, as her big sister, want to try and support other people struggling with their mental health.”

Danielle spoke about how easy it can be to misread just how bad of a place somebody is in, and, too, how surprisingly able people are to hide their inner anguish.

“I always thought Shania would ring or message me if anything was wrong, but I think that one night was heat of the moment.

“There is a lot of stigma around mental heath and, if I’m honest, it has only really hit me following the death of Shania.

“Mental health should be treated like physical health and there should be more support for people suffering.

“It is so important to speak to loved ones because you just don’t know what is going on in people’s minds,” said Danielle.

“People may appear happy, but, as we found out, that is not always the case.”

Since Shania’s death, Danielle, along with the rest of Shania’s family and friends, have raised over £10,000 for children’s mental health and suicide charities, including Youngminds and Pieta.

“Darkness into Light has a huge meaning to me,” said Danielle, “and I do believe if people have the support they need when struggling with their mental health, that, together, can prevent suicide.”

Danielle thanked everyone who took part in any of the fundraising walks, and praised Pieta who, since opening in 2006, has helped over 60,000 affected by suicidal distress and self-harm.

Danielle recalled the days when she and Shania would play, laugh and, occasionally, fight with each other, like sisters do.

“They were great days,” said Shania, “and I wish there was plenty more.

“Mummy is lost without Shania and not a day goes by she doesn’t think of her wee angel, but we try to keep together and be strong as a family.”

But, in spite of the enormous grief, Danielle concluded on a hopeful note.

“There is help out there for everyone, young, old, it doesn’t matter – there is help out there for everyone.

“It’s okay not to be okay, and there is support out there for anybody who needs it.”

* Pieta House’s free crisis helpline is available every day so please call 1800 247 247 or Text HELP 51444 (standard rates apply) if you or someone you know is in crisis experiencing suicidal ideation, engaging in self-harm, or have been bereaved by suicide. Alternatively, you can call Samartitans’ helpline on 116 123 or Lifeline on 0808 808 8000 – those who are hard of hearing are instructed to call 18001 0808 808 8000.