IN the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Thursday night, the Tyrone Herald spoke with two prominent Tyrone royalists about the passing of the longest-ever reigning British monarch.

Derek Shields, chair of Omagh British Legion Branch, and Robert Scott, HM Lord Lieutenant of Tyrone, both expressed their grief and condolences.

Mr Shields said, “It was only a short while ago that we were enjoying those brilliant Jubilee celebrations – her death came so suddenly and as a great shock.

“Those days in the summer were enjoyed by everyone in Omagh’s British Legion with passion, dignity and respect.

“If she had been there herself to see it, she’d have loved it.”

But those sunny days of tea dances and bunting have been eclipsed by last Thursday’s news.

“It’s very sad to have lost such a great woman,” said Mr Shields.

“She carried herself impeccably and was always above politics. She truly was a Queen of the people.”

Expressing sentiments which echoed those of Mr Shields, the Lord Lieutenant said, “On behalf of the people of County Tyrone, I wish to express my deepest sympathy to His Majesty The King, The Queen Consort and our Royal Family on the passing of our beloved Sovereign Lady, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Her Majesty was a steadfast example to all of us in many ways.

“From her legendary devotion to duty to her faith in the goodness of humanity, she was an exemplar of all that should give us pride in our past and hope in our future.

“Queen Elizabeth was a visitor to our beautiful island of Ireland, including our own county, on many occasions. The most notable being her healing and comforting visit to the Republic of Ireland in May 2011.

“On all of her visits, she found her way into the hearts of Irish people of all backgrounds, and cherished them as they clearly cherished her.

“As someone of great personal faith, we can take comfort in the godly motivation of her guiding principles and life.

“This gives me the confidence to commend her passing with the traditional Irish blessing, ‘Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis agus go dtuga Dia sólás dá muintir’ (May her faithful soul be on God’s right hand and may God comfort her family).

“God Save The King.”