Shock and sadness following death of Dungannon pedestrian

A PEDESTRIAN who died after a road traffic collision in Aughnacloy late on Monday night had recently returned to his hometown Dungannon after spending many years in Philadelphia.

Niall McDonald died at the scene following the single vehicle road traffic collision on the Tullyvar Road just before midnight. The road was closed for a short period of time afterwards.

Sympathy messages have poured in for the 44-year-old, who was described as ‘very popular’. On social media, one person said, “Niall always had a smile on his face.”

Dungannon councillor Barry Monteith, who knows the McDonald family, described the tragedy as a ‘big shock for everybody’.

He expressed ‘deepest sympathy’ with the McDonald family, and said there was ‘shock and sadness’ throughout the community.

He added, “Our thoughts are with Niall’s mother, Noelle, and his brothers and sisters.”

Sinn Féin Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP, Michelle Gildernew, also expressed her condolences to the family.

The South Tyrone MP said, “I’m deeply saddened to learn that Mr McDonald has died. My immediate thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad and difficult time. I offer my sincere condolences.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision, and have appealed to anyone who may have seen Mr McDonald walking in the area between approximately 11pm and midnight, or anyone who may have captured dash-cam footage, to call 101, quoting reference CW 1978 – 26/09/22.

Mr McDonald is survived by his mother, Noelle, brothers, Sean, Damien, Fergal and Ryan, sisters, Sinead and Naomi, and a wide family circle. He was predeceased by his father, Sean.

His wake is taking place today (Thursday) at his mother’s house at Lambsfield, Dungannon.

Mr McDonald’s funeral is expected to take place tomorrow (Friday).