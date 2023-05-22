Sinn Fein continue domination of Mid Ulster Council

BOTH Sinn Fein and the SDLP will be pleased with their respective performances in Mid Ulster.

This was the council area with the largest voter percentage turnout, with all the district electoral areas (DEA) polling at over 60 per-cent.

Sinn Fein strengthened its dominance of Mid Ulster Council with two additional councillors.

In 2019, they secured 17 of the 40 seats available, and now the party has 19.

Sinn Fein vice president, Michelle O’Neill told the Tyrone Herald, “We have had a very positive campaign and people have come out in large numbers to endorse that positivity, and also endorse our hard-working councillors here in Mid Ulster.”

It was also a good day for the SDLP who, despite the loss of Martin Kearney, has five councillors.

SDLP MLA, Patsy McGlone said, “We have a very hardworking team in Mid Ulster. It is a testament to them that we stood firm today.”

However, the UUP had a tough day on Friday, returning three candidates across Mid Ulster but losing three seats.

Veteran Mid Ulster UUP councilor, Trevor Wilson said the party had “lessons to learn” for next time out.

He said, “We just weren’t that popular, it was big issues like the protocol and the cost of living that dominated on the doorsteps.

“The DUP profited from their stance of not returning to Stormont over the EU agreement. We need to learn lessons from this election and see what happens.”

The drive for five independent republicans didn’t deliver the seats they had hoped, although the numbers were up for the independents as a whole.

poll topper

Topping the poll in Dungannon was DUP veteran, Clement Cuthbertson, who had an impressive vote share with over 2,000 first-preference votes.

Also being elected at the first stage was Sinn Fein’s Dominic Molloy.

He was joined by running mate, Deirdre Varsani who was elected for the first time.

Keeping Cuthbertson company in the chamber will be DUP newcomer, James Burton.

Independent republican, Barry Monteith was elected after his running mate, Marian Vincent was knocked out.

Her transfers carried him across the line.

Coming in as the fifth representative for Dungannon was the SDLP candidate, Karol McQuade.

Cookstown had three Sinn Fein candidates across the line early, with Cathal Mallaghan and John McNamee in on their first preference votes. Mallaghan polled an impressive 2,157 first preferences.

Their running mate, Gavin Bell was returned to council shortly after via great vote management.

Veteran DUP councillor, Wilbert Buchanan was also elected and will be the only unionist representing the DEA. SDLP candidate Kerri Martin was the last to be returned.

Torrent had six councillors elected, with three from Sinn Fein; Eimer Carney; Niall McAleer and Nuala Mclernon.

Jonathan Buchanan of the DUP made it a great day for his family and will join his father Wilbert in the chamber.

Independent republican, Dan Kerr was returned after the transfer from his running mate Marian Vincent who was knocked out and her votes took him across the line.

Also returning to council was the SDLP’s Malachy Quinn.