Sinn Fein surging in Mid Ulster

SINN Fein are well on their way to being the largest party at Mid Ulster Council with eight councillors already elected across the four Tyrone District Electoral Areas.

Dungannon has just wrapped up with five councillors being deemed elected. Topping the poll was DUP veteran Clement Cuthbertson with over 2,000 first preference votes. Sinn Fein’s Dominic Molloy also made the quota at the first count. He was joined by running mate Deirdre Varsani who was elected for the first time. Cllr Cuthbertson will be joined in council by first time DUP candidate James Burton. Independent Republican Barry Monteith was elected after his running mate Marian Vincent was knocked out and her transfers carried him across the line. Coming in as the fifth representative for Dungannon was the SDLP candidate Karol McQuade.

Cookstown had three Sinn Fein candidates in early with both Cathal Mallaghan and John McNamee in on their first preference votes. Their running mate Gavin Bell was returned to council shortly after. Veteran DUP Councillor Willbert Buchanan was also deemed elected. SDLP also seen their candidate Kerri Martin returned to serve the DEA.

Torrent has seen five councillors elected with three from Sinn Fein; Eimer Carney; Niall McAleer and Nuala Mclernon. Jonathan Buchanan of the DUP made it a great day for the family joining his dad in chambers. Independent Republican Dan Kerr was returned after the transfer from his running mate Marian Vincent who was knocked out took him across the line.