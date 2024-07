SINN Fein has enjoyed another highly successful election campaign following the election of three MPs in the West Tyrone, Fermanagh and South Tyrone and the Mid-Ulster constituencies.

Pat Cullen had 4000 votes to spare over Diana Armstrong of the Ulster Unionist Party in Fermanagh and South Tyrone, while Orfhlaith Begley dramatically increased her majority in West Tyrone. In Mid-Ulster, Cathal Mallaghan took the seat vacated by the retired Francie Molloy.

In what was a ground-breaking election, a new dawn saw the party retain the dominance which has been so evident at Local Government and Assembly level.

Speaking following her election, Pat Cullen said it was an honour and privilege for her to be elected as the new MP. She pledged to bring ‘sheer energy and sheer determination’ to the role of MP.

In West Tyrone, Orfhlaith Begley pledged that the A5 dual-carriageway would be ‘delivered’ on the watch of Sinn Fein.

“We stood on a very strong platform of strong leadership, positive change and a pledge to work for everyone across West Tyrone,” she said.

“The electorate came out in their thousands to endorse that commitment to change.”

Cathal Mallaghan also scored a decisive victory in Mid-Ulster. He thanks his wife, Louise and his family for their support.