RESIDENTS of some estates in Sion Mills have appealed for help, following a significant rat infestation in the area.

Speaking to the Chronicle this week, one local family revealed the extent of the problem is so great, they are afraid of permitting their children to play in the garden.

They further revealed that in recent weeks they have trapped eight ‘very large’ rats outside their home.

Advertisement

Wishing only to be known as ‘Sarah’ the mum of the family said, “I first noticed our visitors when I went outside and seen a lot of digging marks around our oil tank in the back garden.

“They have tried to get into our home a few times now. But we have been able to ensure that none have come inside. In the last three weeks we have caught eight of them and they are very large.

“We have a young family and are scared to let the kids out in the back garden. We also have a wood burner and when we go outside we have to make sure that the door is closed behind us. I know our neighbours have had the same issue and they have had some very large rats get into their houses.”

Acting on residents’ behalf, Sinn Féin councillor Antaine Ó Fearghail says a number of areas are being plagued. Householders in Ashbrook, Ferndale and Brookvale, he said, have all reported issues with the rodents.

Cllr Ó Fearghail said, “A number of people have been in contact with me in regards to issues with rats being around their properties. Residents of numerous parts of Sion Mills have said that vermin are trying to get into their homes and are outside in their homes.

“I have been in contact with Environmental Health at Derry City and Strabane Council who have said there team will call out to homes to inspect and assess the unwelcome visitor issue, anyone with an issue can contact me and I will forward their name to the team.”