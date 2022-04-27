Sion Mills teacher takes leading role in Union

By Laura McMonagle

A TEACHER at Sion Mills Primary School has been appointed the new vice president of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO).

In her new role Dorothy McGinley hopes to improve teachers’ salaries, an issue that was raised as an emergency motion at the Union’s recent annual conference. The INTO is calling for salary increases to compensate for the rising cost of living. Dorothy has represented District 2 encompassing Derry, Tyrone, Fermanagh, Armagh and South Down, on the INTO Central Executive Committee since 2012.

Originally from Annagry in Co Donegal, she graduated from St Patrick’s College in 1986 and has a varied teaching background having spent nine years teaching in various international school systems; subsequently returning to teach in Northern Ireland where she became an active INTO member. The Sion teacher has previously served as INTO education committee District 2 representative as well as branch secretary/treasurer for the Strabane Branch and was chairperson of the Northern Committee in 2017-2018.

“I look forward in continuing to progress and improve teachers’ salary and terms and conditions both North and South,” said Dorothy.