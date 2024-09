A SION Mills native has said she is ‘proud and honoured’ to be taking on the role of principal at the Model Primary School in Derry.

Julie O’Loughlin, a mother-of-two, has taught as an infant teacher in the school for 25 years and this week took over the reins from Michelle Ramsey, who has retired.

And it’s a challenge she is looking forward to immensely.

Mrs O’Loughlin described being appointed principal at ‘The Model’ in Derry as ‘a great privilege’ as she is following in the path of trailblazers who have done so much to make the school what it is today.

Describing herself as ‘a girl from the country who loves hill walking, keeping fit and someone who’s faith is important to her’ the affable principal says whether it is the big city or country, the values of places like Sion Mills and Model Primary School in the city remain the same – the importance of family, community, and a sense of pride of belonging to a wonderful place.

The mother of two teenage daughters, Emily and Chloe, now both at university, gives her, she says, a clear insight into what role a school principal should play.

“Both my girls went to the Model, travelling to school with me every morning during their primary education, and that bond continues as we are very close and never off the phone to each other.

“With both at university, we are never far from Facebook or WhatsApp and discussing the trials and tribulations of the day. In this, they keep me very level-headed,” Mrs O’Loughlin laughed.

Looking forward to the challenges the new school year will bring, she said she will continue to build on Mrs Ramsey’s legacy.

“Having worked alongside and under the leadership of Michelle throughout my whole teaching career, I have learnt a lot.

“The Model School thrived under her leadership. I hope to build on this as I follow in her footsteps and continue to encourage growth, success and a positive school experience for all our children,” the new principal added.