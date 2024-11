LOUISE Kingh, the principal of Sion Mills Integrated Primary School was one of the keynote speakers at a recent event in the House of Lords, celebrating the role played by the Integrated Education Fund (IEF) in the North.

The event, hosted by Lord Dubs – a long-standing supporter of Integrated Education – was attended by major donors and supporters, as well as leading political figures and former students of integrated schools.

The exclusive London event was also a chance to celebrate the successes and achievements of the integrated education movement over the past year.

Speaking following the event, principal Kingh said, “As we look to the future, we are filled with hope and a renewed determination to embark on more whole community initiatives that will allow us to stop and take time to celebrate and promote our school and our ethos.

“We are committed to building on our legacy as an Integrated primary school and committed to exploring ways to ensure we continue to grow within the community and beyond.

“This would not be possible without the vision, ongoing guidance, advice and financial support of the IEF.”

The Sion Mills school was established in 1879 by the Herdman family, who were committed to creating a shared, diverse, and inclusive educational environment in the village. It official gained integrated status earlier this year.

Mrs Kingh added, “On behalf of our entire school community, I extend my deepest gratitude to the Integrated Education Fund and to you as supporters.”