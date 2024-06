THE original design and construction of Omagh’s High Street has been blamed for members of the public slipping and falling on the existing surface.

Concerns about the street’s safety have long been voiced by residents, and now the Department for Infrastructure (DFI) is acknowledging the role of the initial work done two decades ago in contributing to the slippery conditions.

The junctions of High Street with Georges Street and John Street have been highlighted as especially hazardous.

Daniel Healy, divisional roads manager for the DFI, stated that several issues were identified as contributing factors to the current condition of the footways.

In a letter to the council, Mr Healy said, “Certain parts of the street, which are not adopted by DFI Roads such as tree pits/lighting and street furniture, were also identified as causing potential pedestrian safety issues.

“DFI Roads are currently putting together a proposal for remedial works which will be submitted to the council for their consideration in the coming weeks and we would anticipate that another meeting will be required on site to discuss the proposals.”

The intention to address these safety concerns was met with approval from councillors at last week’s monthly meeting.

Dr Josephine Deehan, an independent member, emphasised the urgency of resolving the issues, especially before the winter months. “The surfaces on High Street have provided quite a considerable challenge to road users, particularly in winter when the footway is slippery,” she stated.