‘Small acts of kindness can have big impacts’

A PILOT project in conjunction with the Mid Ulster Loneliness Network, Mid Ulster District Council and Dungannon and Coalisland Men’s Shed has created a ‘Kindness Postbox’ in Cookstown.

The original idea for the ‘Kindness Post Box’ came from Fermanagh woman Nuala O’Toole at the start of the pandemic.

A community focused, inter-generational initiative, children from Holy Trinity Primary School, Cookstown wrote cheerful letters, with questions, messages and drawings which were then posted into a specially created post box made by the Men’s Shed.

Advertisement

After a period of quarantine due to Covid-19, the special mail was then ‘delivered’ to residents of Fairfield’s Nursing Home, Cookstown.

Council Deputy Chair, Councillor Christine McFlynn recently met some of the pupils and residents who participated in the project.

“The pandemic has only increased the loneliness and isolation some care home residents have been feeling, especially those who are separated from loved ones or who have no family or contacts,” said Cllr McFlynn.

“Small acts of kindness can often have big impacts, and staying connected with others is hugely beneficial for mental health and well-being, no matter whether you are nine or ninety!

“You can really see the positive impact of this project in the pupils from Holy Trinity who are so connected, and the residents from Fairfield’s who are so engaged.”

Following the success of the pilot project, it is hoped that the strong link between Holy Trinity P.S and Fairfield’s Nursing Home will be built upon, and also that the pilot project can be rolled out to further groups in the future throughout the Mid Ulster area.

If your school, care home or organisation would like to take part, contact the Council’s Age Friendly Co-ordinator, Raisa Donnelly on 03000 132 132, or email raisa.donnelly@midulstercouncil.org