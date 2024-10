TICKETS for an exclusive screening of a much-anticipated new road movie filmed in Omagh and the surrounding areas over a year ago sold-out in less than 24 hours.

The movie, which began as an idea from the long-running ‘Boneyard’ column in the UH, follows two young record store owners on an epic quest to find a priceless record that could save their music shop.

Written by Colin Broderick and inspired by local musician and columnist Mark McCausland, ‘The Spin’ has been eagerly anticipated by filmgoers.

Advertisement

The exclusive screening will take place at the Odeon Cinema in Belfast on November 6 at 8.30pm, as part of this year’s Belfast Film Festival.

The crew of ‘The Spin’ came to town in September last year, recruiting locals to be extras in the film, which showcases the talent of stars such as Owen Colgan (‘Hardy Bucks’), Tara Lynne O’Neill (‘Derry Girls’), Brennock O’Connor (‘Game of Thrones’) Leah O’Rourke (‘Derry Girls’) and many others.

Mark shared his ‘delight’ at the immediate success of ‘The Spin’.

“The show sold-out so quick that I didn’t even get a chance to buy a ticket myself,” he laughed.

“It’s a good sign and confidence booster to know people want to see it.”

The musician reflected on the journey to this point.

He said, “The movie started off as a little story in the ‘Herald… that was like five years ago. Then it was developed into a screenplay with Colin Broderick.

Advertisement

“Then the next stage was seeing actors and film crew coming down and acting out parts of my life, which was a really surreal and weird,” he admitted.

“Now, seeing it on the big screen will just bring it all full circle, and I’m really looking forward to that moment and seeing it finished.

“It’s really just about closing the book on it and moving on to the next chapter, because it has taken up a huge chunk of my life.”

A premiere for ‘The Spin’ will be held in Omagh, with more details to be announced soon.

Belfast Film Festival is an international festival running since 1995 dedicated to screening the best in new, short and classic cinema from all over the world.