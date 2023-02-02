Soldier handed suspended sentence for killing of Aidan McAnespie

A FORMER soldier has been given a three year suspended prison sentence for the killing of Aidan McAnespie while walking through the permanent checkpoint at Aughnacloy nearly 35 years ago.

David Holden has been told that he will not serve the jail term if he remains out of troubte for the next three years.

Holden was found guilty of the offence in November.

Advertisement

The sentencing hearing took place at Laganside Courthouse in Belfast today.

The court was told of the devastating impact that the killing of their son and brother had on the McAnespie family.

Victim impact statements from the family recounted how Aidan’s mother nightly walked through the checkpoint to the spot where he was killed praying the rosary. The court was told that this was a haunting image and that, while the killing was described as a ‘legacy’ case it was anything but for the McAnespie for whom the impact of the death of Aidan remained and continued.

Sentencing the former soldier, Judge O’Hara said it was ironic that thet outcome of a three year suspended sentence was arguably better than if Holden had been put on trial for the offence in 1989.