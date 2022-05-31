Son accused of killing his elderly father

A 54-year-old man from Dromore, Co Tyrone has been charged with the unlawful killing of his father last July.

Cyril Kelly of Blackwater Road was charged with the manslaughter of William (John) Kelly on a date between 15 June and July 1, 2021. The 84-year-old former postmaster and shopkeeper died in hospital in Enniskillen on June 30, 2021.

Mr Kelly, who was a father-of-five and grandfather-of-13, had been married for 60 years at the time of his death.

The charge was put to his son Cyril Kelly at Omagh Magistrates’ Court.

A police officer told the court he believed he could connect the accused to the charge.

No details of the victim’s death were disclosed.

The case was adjourned and Cyril Kelly will remain on bail to return to court on July 19.