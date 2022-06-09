South Tyrone schools to take part in safeguarding pilot

By Alan Rodgers

SCHOOLS across South Tyrone are among those which have been chosen to take part in a safeguarding pilot scheme aimed at helping children aged from 10-14.

A total of 62 schools adcross Mid-Ulster are to take part in the lesson programme which has been launched by the non-profit organisation, 360 Skills for Life.

Advertisement

It gives students access to a virtual reality world that brings safeguarding dilemmas to life. Funding for 55 schools has come from the PSNI, with the reaminder being funded by the local Police and Community Safety Partnership.

The pilot lesson will cover the topics of mental and physical wellbeing, personal safety, drugs, alcohol and tobacco, what to do in an emergency, online safety and friends, and family safety and wellbeing.

The schools included in the pilot are from Fivemiletown, Dungannon, Coalisland and some of Cookstown, encompassing 62 schools.

The scheme has been welcomed by Primary 6 and 7 teacher from Howard Ps in Dungannon, Mrs Mitchell.

She said; “One of the children asked if we could do 360 again as soon as he came in the next morning which I think really highlights just how much the programme motivates the children.”

Joanne Gibson, Chief Inspector, Crime Prevention and Early Intervention Branch, Police Service Northern Ireland explained: “Access to this virtual reality world will provide an important platform to ensure our young people are educated across a wide range of key areas, with the ultimate aim of keeping them safe.

“Unfortunately we know that young people are witnessing criminality and will, at some point in their adolescence, find themselves in a challenging or unsafe scenario. We want to ensure they have access to immersive education around key safety concerns and have the knowledge and confidence to respond in a safe way.”