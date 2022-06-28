South West College appoint new Principal and Chief Executive

THE Governing Body of South West College has appointed Celine McCartan as its new Principal and Chief Executive.

Ms McCartan will take up the post in September. She is currently the Director of Corporate Services and Governance at Fermanagh and Omagh District Council. Ms McCartan is a former student at South West College and brings over 25 years of leadership and management experience in executive and non-executive roles in further education and local government.

The College has approximately 17,000 learner enrolments each year and a staffing complement of over 750.

The Chair of South West College’s Governing Body, Dr. Nicholas O’Shiel said, “I am delighted to welcome Celine as the new Principal and Chief Executive of South West College. With an extensive career in public sector management, Celine will be an excellent leader as the College delivers for our learners and supports the implementation of the 10X Skills Strategy by providing a curriculum relevant to today’s students and employers.”

Incoming Principal and Chief Executive of South West College, Ms Celine McCartan said, “It is a privilege to take on the leadership of South West College as the Principal and Chief Executive at this time. The College plays a key role in providing high-quality education, training andrealized development opportunities which are vital to building futures for our people, to support the economy and the wellbeing of our communities.

“I am looking forward to bringing my experience to this new challenge. I will be working hard with the Governing Body and staff to ensure that the College’s full potential is realised and that all those who choose to study at South West College get the very best learning experience.”