Sparks fly during council discussion on fireworks

CONCERNS have been raised over the decision not to hold Halloween fireworks in Enniskillen and Omagh this year as part of budgetary constraints, with some confusion evident around how this decision was taken, and by whom.

Members of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council’s policy and resources committee were receiving an update on the financial position.

During the course of this, an Ulster Unionist councillor pointed to the allocation of powers to the chief executive to make some decisions, which left him ‘deeply uncomfortable’.

Advertisement

Newly elected councillor, Mark Ovens said, “I know I’m only a month in, but I do have some general concerns around how we as a council operate.

“I’m only listing one example, which is the issue of Halloween fireworks.

“We had an informal meeting the night that was made public, but the first I heard about it was when a member of the public mentioned it to me after they read it on Facebook.

“I understand the [former] council in the February meeting did allocate a degree of discretion to the chief executive to make those decisions, but I do have deep concerns about that.

“If possible, I would like to see that power redacted. I am deeply uncomfortable that significant decisions are being taken like that outside the control or knowledge of this council.”

Committee chair, Cllr Stephen McCann, Sinn Féin, pointed out meetings were held ahead of striking the district rate and: “The issue of fireworks was heavily discussed, but by all means, you are entitled to raise that point.”

‘satisfied’

Advertisement

Chief executive, Alison McCullagh, advised, “I’m satisfied both in the decision of the [fireworks] cancellation last year, which I appreciate was at short notice, of which members were fully briefed and aware.

“Secondly, in the context of not proceeding this year with fireworks in either Omagh or Enniskillen, that was considered fully as part of the rates estimate process, and decided in February.”

Re-joining the discussion, Cllr Ovens said, “I’m sorry to dwell on this, but who took the decision and when on fireworks?”

The chair attempted to close this down, stating, “I’m not going into the fireworks. That has been well discussed. It was talked about in detail at the time.”

But Cllr Owens enquired, “If we can’t talk about it tonight, when can we talk about it?

“I’m asking about the decision.

“Was it an officer’s decision, because [of] the way it was presented previously?”

In response, and concluding the discussion, the chief executive said, “I’m a little bemused by this. The decision was taken by members in relation to [financial] pressures in terms of the October, 2022 fireworks.

“Subsequently for this year’s fireworks, it was taken in the special council meeting in February for the adoption of the rates-setting process, when the council agreed fireworks would not be included.”

The chair deemed the matter closed, and moved on to the next item of business.