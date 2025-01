A VIBRANT group of more than 25 Indian families recently came together in Omagh for a delightful party in celebration of Christmas and to ring in the New Year in style.

Held at the CKS community centre, the event was the first of its kind – a joyous representation of the growing strength and unity of the Indian community in this region.

Expertly organised by Benson Fernandez, Liju Joseph and Jancy Joseph and few others, the evening concluded with a sumptuous dinner.

Advertisement

Featuring a lively line-up of cultural programs, including Bollywood dance performances that had everyone tapping their feet, live music through out the event and raffle prizes that added excitement to the evening, special guest on the night was John McClaughry, chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council.

His presence and inspiring speech added significance to the occasion, motivating the young performers and attendees alike.

Another distinguished guest was Mary Lafferty, founder of ERANO, who also delivered a heartfelt speech.

Though a minority, the Indian community in Omagh has found strength in its shared traditions and cultural heritage.

Coming together as a group offers a chance for members of the local Indian community to reconnect with their beloved homeland, share the rich values and traditions of India, and find joy and comfort in the fast-paced world.

Therefore, these celebrations are more than just festivities – they are moments to relive fond memories of home, pass on cherished traditions to the next generation, and strengthen the bonds of community.

Advertisement

Remarkably, the entire celebration was self-funded, a testament to the dedication and resilience of the group, with each and every member of the community playing a vital role in organising the event.

Looking ahead, the Indian community is eager to formalise its presence by registering under the local council.

They are enthusiastic about making meaningful contributions to the local community and working hand-in-hand with their neighbours to foster a united society.