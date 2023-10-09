Special Mass to mark closure of Drumduff Primary School

SCORES of old photographs relating to nearly 90 years of Drumduff PS will be on display this weekend, when past pupils and teachers get together to remember the school’s rich legacy within the local community.

A special Mass of Thanksgiving will take place in St Patrick’s Church on Saturday night at 7pm. It will be celebrated by parishioner and past pupil, Fr Gerard McAleer.

The occasion marks the end of a very significant era for the school, which first opened in 1936.

Advertisement

Organisers hope that former staff and pupils, members of the Board of Governors and anyone else associated with the school will be able to attend.

The three surviving original pupils of the school – Pat McAleer, Frances McGlnn and Brigid Dobbs – recently joined with some of the final pupils to talk about those historic first years of Drumduff PS.

They recounted their memories of those years in the 1930s and 1940s, the lessons learned and how they were required to bring in turf to keep the school warm during the cold winter months.

tour

On Saturday night, refreshments will be provided after the Mass, and those attending will also have the chance to reminisce about their time at the school, and tour around the classrooms and building for one last time.

During the past number of weeks, local man, Kevin Maguire, has been collecting items of memorabilia relating to the 88 year history of the school.

Among them is the old school bell, which was rung for one of the last times on the final day of the 2023 summer term.