CHILDREN from the Omagh area who cannot be cared for by their own parents have received very special Christmas presents this year from a local charity.

Kinship Care NI has received support from Santander in the town to support the young people as part of their Christmas Appeal in 2024.

In total, ten local children received their ‘Christmas wishes’ from the charity.

Kindness of Strangers, a social enterprise which is part of Kinship Care NI, helped organise the Christmas initiative.

Another local voluntary group, Child Loss Support NI, also facilitated the Christmas wishes for a number of local children.

Chief executive of Kinship Care NI, Jacqueline Williamson, thanked Santander for their help.

“Christmas is a difficult time of the year for the youngsters who come through our organisation for support,” she said.

“Some children will be coming to terms with the death of their mum or dad while other children are unsure why their mum or dad are not around to care for them.

“We rely on local businesses such as Santander to make Christmas special for our children.

“We would like to thank them for taking children in Kinship Care to their heart and making Christmas extra special.”