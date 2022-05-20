Spectacular walk at sunrise celebrates Solace

IGNITING friendships, cultivating laughter, and bringing hope to those impacted by mental health struggles, is the aim of a poignant charity walk/run which will take place at sunrise in the heart of the Omagh next Saturday, to celebrate a local support group’s first birthday.

The event, in aid of ‘Together with Solace’, will take place beneath dramatic sapphire skies, which will beautifully transform into shades of deep ruby, crimson and fire oranges, as the sun climbs above the scenic Tyrone horizon.

Beginning at the Oasis Plaza at 4.45am (beside the bus depot), there will be shining medals for the first 50 people who register, and refreshments will be served after the event. Speaking to the UH group founder member, Andy Campbell of Omagh, said that Together with Solace is a support and social group which has gone from strength-to-strength since its inception on May 28, 2021.

“The idea for the group grew from four friends getting together for coffee during lockdowns, and recognising that there was little – if any – support for those who were living with mental health issues in isolation,” he explained. “We also noticed that there was a significant increase in these issues, due to the pandemic.”

At present, Together with Solace holds weekly drop-ins in the Omagh Community Church – located above Bob and Bert’s – on Wednesday evenings, from 7-to-9pm, and on Friday mornings, from 11am-to-1pm.

“Everyone is welcome to pop in to us for tea or coffee, and a chat,” Andy said. “We are not medical experts in the field of mental health – however, we have all had our own experiences, and draw on these as a way to support others. By being open about our struggles and how we’ve dealt with them, we hope to help others move through theirs.

“This is also why we would love for you to join us on our walk/run.”

* Together with Solace’s birthday sunrise walk/run will take place on Saturday, May 28, beginning at 4.45am. The cost to register is £10, and all proceeds will go towards the group’s weekly drop-ins, and future events.

* A coffee morning at the Omagh Community Church will follow the walk/run, commencing at 10am, and finishing at 2pm.

* To donate to the group, please visit: ‘www.paypal.me/solace

mentalhealth’. To join them on Facebook, please visit: ‘Together with SOLACE’.

* All business sponsorships are welcome.