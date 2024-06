A 20-YEAR-OLD motorist who was speeding at nearly 100mph on a road several miles outside Omagh has been fined has been fined £600.

William Wylie of Dorney Bridge Road, Ballinamallard, Fermanagh, appeared before Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court heard that, on March 26, shortly before 10.30pm, police detected a Volkswagen Golf driving at 97mph on the Clanabogan Road, 37 in excess of the limit.

Advertisement

A defence solicitor told the court that his client was an apprentice mechanic who had been driving for three years.

Deputy District Judge Ted Magill observed that the reading was ‘far too high’, and that the offence was ‘just madness’.

Noting that the loss of the 20-year-old’s licence would impact his employment, the judge fined him £600 and imposed six penalty points on his licence.