Speeding driver clocked at 91mph

A motorist who did not have a valid driving licence was caught speeding at 91mph on the A5 road outside Magheramason.

David Deazley (37), of Pine Trees in Derry, pleaded guilty to charges of driving at excess speed and without a valid licence on April 15.

Strabane Magistrates Court heard that, on the afternoon in question, police were doing a random vehicle speed check when Deazley was clocked driving his Audi A6 at 91mph.

Officers pulled him over, and discovered that he was not the holder of a valid licence due to a previous disqualification years earlier. The defendant was given three penalty points, and fined a total of £350.