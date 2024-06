THE cost of a major plan aimed at transforming dozens of play parks locally has almost doubled in the past four years.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council (FODC) first unveiled its Play Park strategy in 2020. It expected the total investment at that time to be in the region of £3.74 million.

But its Environmental Services committee meeting last night (Wednesday) was due to hear how the implementation of the strategy has now increased to around £8 million.

Advertisement

“The costs of raw materials, equipment, energy and labour has increased significantly over the past four years as a result of global and national challenges including Covid-19, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and more recently the cost of living crisis and inflationary pressures,” John News, the director of Environment and Place stated in his report, which was due to be discussed.

“The estimated cost of full implementation of the Play Park strategy has increased to approximately £8 million, highlighting the importance of council leveraging external funding opportunities when such arise.”

Almost £1 million out of a district-wide total of £2.2 million has been invested by the Council on the re-development of play areas for young people. The redevelopment work has been ongoing since 2021.

Figures published ahead of a meeting of the Council’s Environmental Services committee last night (Wednesday) show that seven play parks in the Omagh area have now been extensively transformed as part of the initiative.

The biggest investment of all locally took place at The Grange in Omagh, where a ‘Destination Play Park’ was completed.

A total of more than £600,000 was spent on the work there, as well as bringing play parks at Mullaghmore, Killyclogher, Hunters Crescent in Omagh and at Meetinghouse Road in Sixmilecross up to what’s described as ‘gold standard’.

Redeveloped

Advertisement

Children’s play-parks at Ecclesville and Denamona in Fintona have also been extensively re-developed at a cost of £150,000 while £131,000 has been spent on Fox Park at Drumnakilly and at Loughmacrory.

In his report, the Director of Environment and Place, John Boyle, outlined that it is planned to spend £150,000 during the 2024/25 financial year on redeveloping play parks at Cappagh Villas, between Omagh and Gortin, and at Gortview and Lisanelly in Omagh.

But the work on further play parks could be dependent on a successful application for European funding.

Planned works for a £275,000 upgrade of the Riverside Walk in Dromore, the play park in Gortin village and at Buchanan Villas, Glenann Park and McIvor Villas in Killyclogher are all earmarked if the funding comes through.

The council has also outlined plans for play park revamps in Newtownsaville, Knockmoyle Drive and Tummery House, each at a cost of £65,000 and Cannondale in Omagh at a cost of £75,000 in the next year.